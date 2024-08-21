Bank of America Trims European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price to $8.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 373,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,104. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

