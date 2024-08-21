Bank of America Trims European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price to $8.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.
EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.
View Our Latest Analysis on European Wax Center
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.