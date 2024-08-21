Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $399.22

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.22 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 399.22 ($5.19), with a volume of 76598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.00).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from GBX 563 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.23.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

