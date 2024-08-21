Barclays Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $146.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $191.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

