Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer Sells 805 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 221,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 640,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598,567 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 273,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.