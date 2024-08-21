Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 6th

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Bath & Body Works has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.