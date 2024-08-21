Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 242.9% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

