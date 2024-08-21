Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

