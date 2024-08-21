Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Beldex has a market cap of $353.86 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.94 or 0.04313796 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00038730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,083,534 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,383,534 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

