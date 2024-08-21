Benchmark Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

