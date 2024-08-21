Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Stock Down 3.0 %

GRAB opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 29.7% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $146,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grab by 39.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grab by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,894,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.