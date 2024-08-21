Benchmark Trims Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Target Price to $7.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.47% from the stock’s current price.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 33,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.