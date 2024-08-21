BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

