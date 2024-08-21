Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1,205.75 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,071.97 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,205.75 billion and $28.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.00569793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,743,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

