Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1,205.75 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,071.97 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,205.75 billion and $28.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.00569793 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00040169 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071835 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,743,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
