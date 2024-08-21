BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 21,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

