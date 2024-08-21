Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BGB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

