BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
Shares of BLSFY remained flat at $68.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
