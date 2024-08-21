BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.14% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3081 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.