Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,456,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $60,383,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BCC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. 75,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

