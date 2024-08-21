Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,513. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

