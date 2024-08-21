Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 1,224,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,510. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.