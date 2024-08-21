BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 261,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 904,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital cut BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BRC Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

