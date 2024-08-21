Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.
View Our Latest Report on Bread Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bread Financial Price Performance
NYSE:BFH opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.80.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Featured Articles
