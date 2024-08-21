Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFH opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

