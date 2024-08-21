BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.58. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRF shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 392,533 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

