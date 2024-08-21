Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733,350. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

