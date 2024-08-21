Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $4.41

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 390.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

