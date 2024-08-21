Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $54.44

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 68.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

