Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VYGR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.72.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
