Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $11.25

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
WBD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
