Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $11.25

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

