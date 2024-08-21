Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegion plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $141.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 174,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

