Brokers Offer Predictions for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.