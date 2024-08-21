Brokers Set Expectations for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

HON opened at $200.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

