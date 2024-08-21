Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 1,351,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,220,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $819.03 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bumble by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.