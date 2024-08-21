Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) EVP Sells $548,865.06 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBTGet Free Report) EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cabot Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 238,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Cabot by 24.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot by 109.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

