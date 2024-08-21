Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) EVP Sells $548,865.06 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cabot Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 238,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cabot

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Cabot by 24.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot by 109.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

