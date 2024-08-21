Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $4,318,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLR opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

