Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after buying an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.56. 1,207,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,196. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

