California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $49.49

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.49, but opened at $50.83. California Resources shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 37,078 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

California Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. California Resources’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $20,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

