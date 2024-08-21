Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 180,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

