Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.47.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
