Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
CNR stock opened at C$155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.22.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.740982 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
