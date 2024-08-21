Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.65. 1,575,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,807,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.30% and a negative net margin of 240.19%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $13,149,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 117,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

