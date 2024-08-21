Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 71 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQ traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,093,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.