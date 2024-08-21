Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.11. 6,215,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,906. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
