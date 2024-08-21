Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 500 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after buying an additional 751,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 672,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

