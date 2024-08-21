Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.40. 1,479,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,601. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

