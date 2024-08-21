Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 686,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 16,033,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,037. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

