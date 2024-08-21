Capital One Financial Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CRK stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,718,065.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,032,087 shares of company stock worth $38,124,794. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

