CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.19

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 103106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

