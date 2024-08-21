Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 549.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 237,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

