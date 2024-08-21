Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 31,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,503. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

