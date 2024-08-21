Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $804,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

