Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $854,000 Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Preformed Line Products worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PLPC traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.56. 852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $583.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

